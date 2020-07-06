All apartments in Richardson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

861 Dartford Drive

861 Dartford Dr · No Longer Available
Location

861 Dartford Dr, Richardson, TX 75081

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Gorgeous, END UNIT, newly constructed town home. Boasts unique, open floor plan with lots of natural light. Upgraded nail down hardwoods, Stainless Steel appliances & granite. 3 bedrooms, 2.1 baths, 2 Living areas, plus a study with the spacious Master located on the first floor!! This newer home has it all including plenty of storage. Hurry and make this NEW home yours!! Conveniently located in the heart of Richardson near 75, 635, 190 and Dart Light Rail Station. NO FELONIES!! HOA dues are included in rent. To apply: Send TAR App, 50.00 app fee per person over age 18, copy of driver's licenses, most recent pay stubs or last 2 years tax returns.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 Dartford Drive have any available units?
861 Dartford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 861 Dartford Drive have?
Some of 861 Dartford Drive's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 Dartford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
861 Dartford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 Dartford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 861 Dartford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 861 Dartford Drive offer parking?
No, 861 Dartford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 861 Dartford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 861 Dartford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 Dartford Drive have a pool?
No, 861 Dartford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 861 Dartford Drive have accessible units?
No, 861 Dartford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 861 Dartford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 861 Dartford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

