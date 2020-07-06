861 Dartford Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous, END UNIT, newly constructed town home. Boasts unique, open floor plan with lots of natural light. Upgraded nail down hardwoods, Stainless Steel appliances & granite. 3 bedrooms, 2.1 baths, 2 Living areas, plus a study with the spacious Master located on the first floor!! This newer home has it all including plenty of storage. Hurry and make this NEW home yours!! Conveniently located in the heart of Richardson near 75, 635, 190 and Dart Light Rail Station. NO FELONIES!! HOA dues are included in rent. To apply: Send TAR App, 50.00 app fee per person over age 18, copy of driver's licenses, most recent pay stubs or last 2 years tax returns.