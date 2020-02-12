All apartments in Richardson
849 Dublin Drive

Location

849 Dublin Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Cottonwood Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Super cute Condo, 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom in highly sought after Waterfall Crossing. Very open floorplan features a large living area with decorative wood burning fireplace, SPACIOUS KITCHEN with plenty of CABINETS, Silestone countertops, upgraded appliances and ceiling fans in living room and master bedroom. FENCED in COURTYARD with STORAGE CLOSET. Conveniently located next to creek-park with easy access to the Tollway-75-635, close to schools, and shopping. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 Dublin Drive have any available units?
849 Dublin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 849 Dublin Drive have?
Some of 849 Dublin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 Dublin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
849 Dublin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 Dublin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 849 Dublin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 849 Dublin Drive offer parking?
No, 849 Dublin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 849 Dublin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 849 Dublin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 Dublin Drive have a pool?
No, 849 Dublin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 849 Dublin Drive have accessible units?
No, 849 Dublin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 849 Dublin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 849 Dublin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

