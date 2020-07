Amenities

This Richardson home near University of Dallas is available to move in. It is near plenty of shops, restaurants and entertainment. The home has been painted, and updated with new bathroom fixtures, and new ceramic tile flooring throughout. Large new ceiling fans. New cabinets in kitchen. Large backyard with large privacy fence. Please call Tony Allen (214)535-1440, for showing instructions. Thank you.