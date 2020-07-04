828 Rohan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Great location to busy professionals to commute! A 2017 beautiful home requires low maintenance in a quite gated neighborhood. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, high-ceiling home has designer taste with lots of upgrades. Red Oak Scraped Wood floors in living room, stairs and throughout 2nd floor. Blackout roller blinds add moderness to this welcoming home. The gourmet kitchen opens to the family room, boasting a decorative island and oversized pantry. Laundry room is on the first floor. Master bedroom and two bedrooms are up on the 2nd floor. Separate shower and bathtub in roomy master bath. Plenty of storage space throughout house. Refrigerator is included.