/
Richardson, TX
/
828 Rohan Drive
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:12 AM

828 Rohan Drive

828 Rohan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

828 Rohan Drive, Richardson, TX 75081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Great location to busy professionals to commute! A 2017 beautiful home requires low maintenance in a quite gated neighborhood. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, high-ceiling home has designer taste with lots of upgrades. Red Oak Scraped Wood floors in living room, stairs and throughout 2nd floor. Blackout roller blinds add moderness to this welcoming home. The gourmet kitchen opens to the family room, boasting a decorative island and oversized pantry. Laundry room is on the first floor. Master bedroom and two bedrooms are up on the 2nd floor. Separate shower and bathtub in roomy master bath. Plenty of storage space throughout house. Refrigerator is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Rohan Drive have any available units?
828 Rohan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 Rohan Drive have?
Some of 828 Rohan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 Rohan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
828 Rohan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Rohan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 828 Rohan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 828 Rohan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 828 Rohan Drive offers parking.
Does 828 Rohan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 828 Rohan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Rohan Drive have a pool?
No, 828 Rohan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 828 Rohan Drive have accessible units?
No, 828 Rohan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Rohan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 Rohan Drive has units with dishwashers.

