All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 821 Lotus Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
821 Lotus Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

821 Lotus Drive

821 Lotus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

821 Lotus Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Villas of Buckingham

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Must see. Perfect for a corporate relo in a highly desirable location close to all amenities. Fully upgraded with beautiful wood floors, plantation shutters. Newly painted with neutral colors, upgraded carpet. Beautiful high ceiling with master bedroom downstairs with en-suite large walk in closet. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Owners are leaving the projector and screen, in the media room. Security cameras around the house. Beautiful bonus extended enclosed air conditioned patio with glass doors and windows which can be used as an additional living room. A gorgeous move in ready clean home. Easy access to the Highway 75, George Bush and 78, and located to nearby schools, shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Lotus Drive have any available units?
821 Lotus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 Lotus Drive have?
Some of 821 Lotus Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Lotus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
821 Lotus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Lotus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 821 Lotus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 821 Lotus Drive offer parking?
No, 821 Lotus Drive does not offer parking.
Does 821 Lotus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 Lotus Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Lotus Drive have a pool?
No, 821 Lotus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 821 Lotus Drive have accessible units?
No, 821 Lotus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Lotus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 Lotus Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive
Richardson, TX 75080
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St
Richardson, TX 75082
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District