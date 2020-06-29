821 Lotus Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Must see. Perfect for a corporate relo in a highly desirable location close to all amenities. Fully upgraded with beautiful wood floors, plantation shutters. Newly painted with neutral colors, upgraded carpet. Beautiful high ceiling with master bedroom downstairs with en-suite large walk in closet. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Owners are leaving the projector and screen, in the media room. Security cameras around the house. Beautiful bonus extended enclosed air conditioned patio with glass doors and windows which can be used as an additional living room. A gorgeous move in ready clean home. Easy access to the Highway 75, George Bush and 78, and located to nearby schools, shops and restaurants.