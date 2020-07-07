820 Fontana Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

$1925 FOR A 2 YEAR LEASE!! Beautifully renovated home for rent! Great location - close to shopping, entertainment and major highways (75 & PGBT). Feeds to Greenwood Hills Elementary, Richardson North Junior High, and Pearce High School. Updates include: new flooring throughout, new appliances, kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash in kitchen, completely remodeled bathrooms, new paint throughout the entire interior, recessed lighting throughout, new ceiling fans, new garage door and more! Brand new LG front loader washer and dryer are included with rent. High efficiency HVAC, electrical & panel and hot water heater are also new. Brand new LG front load washer and dryer included.