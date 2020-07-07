All apartments in Richardson
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:22 PM

820 Fontana Avenue

820 Fontana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

820 Fontana Avenue, Richardson, TX 75080
Greenwood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$1925 FOR A 2 YEAR LEASE!! Beautifully renovated home for rent! Great location - close to shopping, entertainment and major highways (75 & PGBT). Feeds to Greenwood Hills Elementary, Richardson North Junior High, and Pearce High School. Updates include: new flooring throughout, new appliances, kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash in kitchen, completely remodeled bathrooms, new paint throughout the entire interior, recessed lighting throughout, new ceiling fans, new garage door and more! Brand new LG front loader washer and dryer are included with rent. High efficiency HVAC, electrical & panel and hot water heater are also new. Brand new LG front load washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Fontana Avenue have any available units?
820 Fontana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 Fontana Avenue have?
Some of 820 Fontana Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Fontana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
820 Fontana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Fontana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 820 Fontana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 820 Fontana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 820 Fontana Avenue offers parking.
Does 820 Fontana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 Fontana Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Fontana Avenue have a pool?
No, 820 Fontana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 820 Fontana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 820 Fontana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Fontana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 Fontana Avenue has units with dishwashers.

