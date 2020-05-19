All apartments in Richardson
8051 Sunflower Lane

8051 Sunflower Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8051 Sunflower Ln, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Contemporary Home! Meticulous Attention To Detail. Spacious Open Floor Plan Features Central Living Area - Kitchen - Dining Combination Complete With Wood Floor, Floor To Ceiling Tile Direct Vent Gas Fireplace, Built-Ins & Many Windows For Natural Light. The Gourmet Kitchen Has Everything You Need At Your Fingertips With 5 Burner Gas Cooktop, Oversized Island With Seating, SS Appliances, Butlers Pantry, Walk-In Pantry. The Half Bath Has Bowl Sink & Custom Tile Work. The Master Bedroom Is Down With A Bath Straight Out Of A Spa: Framless Glass Double Shower With 2 Rainheads & Two Benches, Freestanding Tub, Dual Sinks & Large Vanity. A Library Nook Makes A Great Study Or Reading Room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8051 Sunflower Lane have any available units?
8051 Sunflower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 8051 Sunflower Lane have?
Some of 8051 Sunflower Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8051 Sunflower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8051 Sunflower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8051 Sunflower Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8051 Sunflower Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 8051 Sunflower Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8051 Sunflower Lane offers parking.
Does 8051 Sunflower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8051 Sunflower Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8051 Sunflower Lane have a pool?
No, 8051 Sunflower Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8051 Sunflower Lane have accessible units?
No, 8051 Sunflower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8051 Sunflower Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8051 Sunflower Lane has units with dishwashers.

