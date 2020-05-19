8051 Sunflower Lane

Amenities
Gorgeous Contemporary Home! Meticulous Attention To Detail. Spacious Open Floor Plan Features Central Living Area - Kitchen - Dining Combination Complete With Wood Floor, Floor To Ceiling Tile Direct Vent Gas Fireplace, Built-Ins & Many Windows For Natural Light. The Gourmet Kitchen Has Everything You Need At Your Fingertips With 5 Burner Gas Cooktop, Oversized Island With Seating, SS Appliances, Butlers Pantry, Walk-In Pantry. The Half Bath Has Bowl Sink & Custom Tile Work. The Master Bedroom Is Down With A Bath Straight Out Of A Spa: Framless Glass Double Shower With 2 Rainheads & Two Benches, Freestanding Tub, Dual Sinks & Large Vanity. A Library Nook Makes A Great Study Or Reading Room!