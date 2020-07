Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court pool tennis court

Spacious, open floorplan nestled in a quiet, very desirable community and minutes from 75! HOA will take care of it all, including water & lawn maintenance. This condo is located next to a beautiful greenbelt for you to enjoy and view from your 3 private patios, a newly updated swimming pool, and sports court where you can play tennis and basketball. Won't last long, this is a must see! Recently updated and ready for immediate move in!