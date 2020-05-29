All apartments in Richardson
777 Custer Rd., Unit 2-3

777 Custer Rd · No Longer Available
Location

777 Custer Rd, Richardson, TX 75080
Heights Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Large spacious floorplan nestled in a quiet community. Open living area with laminate hardwoods. Lovely kitchen with granite counter tops and glass tile backsplash. All appliances included. Master suite on first floor with spacious walk-in closet. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms up share full bath. One car garage and one reserved carport space. HOA takes care of manicured grounds, tennis courts and lovely pool. Richardson ISD. Located near Richardson City Hall and Library.
Spacious floorplan in this two story corner unit condo. Beautifully maintained community with pool, tennis courts and manicured grounds. Open living area with laminate hardwoods and brick fireplace. Lovely kitchen with granite counter tops and glass tile backsplash. All appliances included. Master suite on first floor with spacious walk-in closet. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms up share full bath. One car garage and one reserved carport space. HOA takes care of manicured grounds, tennis courts and lovely pool. Richardson ISD. Located near Richardson City Hall and Library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 Custer Rd., Unit 2-3 have any available units?
777 Custer Rd., Unit 2-3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 777 Custer Rd., Unit 2-3 have?
Some of 777 Custer Rd., Unit 2-3's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 Custer Rd., Unit 2-3 currently offering any rent specials?
777 Custer Rd., Unit 2-3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 Custer Rd., Unit 2-3 pet-friendly?
No, 777 Custer Rd., Unit 2-3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 777 Custer Rd., Unit 2-3 offer parking?
Yes, 777 Custer Rd., Unit 2-3 offers parking.
Does 777 Custer Rd., Unit 2-3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 777 Custer Rd., Unit 2-3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 Custer Rd., Unit 2-3 have a pool?
Yes, 777 Custer Rd., Unit 2-3 has a pool.
Does 777 Custer Rd., Unit 2-3 have accessible units?
No, 777 Custer Rd., Unit 2-3 does not have accessible units.
Does 777 Custer Rd., Unit 2-3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 777 Custer Rd., Unit 2-3 has units with dishwashers.

