742 Dumont Drive

Beautifully updated home in sought after Richardson Heights. Called one of the top 5 DFW neighborhoods. Updates include double pane energy efficient windows, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, light fixtures & HVAC system. Spacious kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas range and travertine flooring. 4th bedroom could be used as a 2nd living area or office. Double closets in master with ensuite bathroom. Plenty of charm and character with modern features combined. Good sized private fenced backyard to enjoy. Quiet neighborhood. Walk to Durham Park. Great schools, shopping and dining options close.