Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

742 Dumont Drive

742 Dumont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

742 Dumont Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Richardson Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home in sought after Richardson Heights. Called one of the top 5 DFW neighborhoods. Updates include double pane energy efficient windows, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, light fixtures & HVAC system. Spacious kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas range and travertine flooring. 4th bedroom could be used as a 2nd living area or office. Double closets in master with ensuite bathroom. Plenty of charm and character with modern features combined. Good sized private fenced backyard to enjoy. Quiet neighborhood. Walk to Durham Park. Great schools, shopping and dining options close.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 Dumont Drive have any available units?
742 Dumont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 Dumont Drive have?
Some of 742 Dumont Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 Dumont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
742 Dumont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 Dumont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 742 Dumont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 742 Dumont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 742 Dumont Drive offers parking.
Does 742 Dumont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 Dumont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 Dumont Drive have a pool?
No, 742 Dumont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 742 Dumont Drive have accessible units?
No, 742 Dumont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 742 Dumont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 742 Dumont Drive has units with dishwashers.

