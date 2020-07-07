735 James Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

Available now, one of the freshest up to date rentals in Richardson Heights. Last year a new kitchen, updated baths, new carpet, new windows, new window coverings, wood floors and interior painting. Great neighborhood, with few rentals and where values have doubled in the past few years. Restaurants, theaters and watering holes within walking distance. The St. Paul the Apostle Catholic school is located behind the house, parks are within walking distance and there is very easy access to many major freeways, roads and DART. Nice and fresh and ready to live in with large xtra living space that could be a 4th bedroom. This is a stable and sought after neighborhood. 735 James stands out as the best available.