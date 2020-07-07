All apartments in Richardson
735 James Drive
735 James Drive

735 James Drive · No Longer Available
Location

735 James Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Richardson Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Available now, one of the freshest up to date rentals in Richardson Heights. Last year a new kitchen, updated baths, new carpet, new windows, new window coverings, wood floors and interior painting. Great neighborhood, with few rentals and where values have doubled in the past few years. Restaurants, theaters and watering holes within walking distance. The St. Paul the Apostle Catholic school is located behind the house, parks are within walking distance and there is very easy access to many major freeways, roads and DART. Nice and fresh and ready to live in with large xtra living space that could be a 4th bedroom. This is a stable and sought after neighborhood. 735 James stands out as the best available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 James Drive have any available units?
735 James Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 735 James Drive have?
Some of 735 James Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 James Drive currently offering any rent specials?
735 James Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 James Drive pet-friendly?
No, 735 James Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 735 James Drive offer parking?
Yes, 735 James Drive offers parking.
Does 735 James Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 James Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 James Drive have a pool?
No, 735 James Drive does not have a pool.
Does 735 James Drive have accessible units?
No, 735 James Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 735 James Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 735 James Drive has units with dishwashers.

