** PRICE IMPROVED ** BEAUTIFUL NEWLY REMODELED 4 bedroom 2 and a half bathrooms. Huge living room with area for a dining table, breakfast room attached to galley kitchen with white granite countertops and new cabinets. Brand new appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Lots of storage space. Large backyard with a patio cover and a hot tub perfect for entertainment!

All ready and waiting for you to move in!!!

Property is not Section 8 approved.