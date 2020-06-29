All apartments in Richardson
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

720 James Drive

720 James Drive · No Longer Available
Location

720 James Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Richardson Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Extensively remodeled in the Fall of 2019, this beautiful cottage features an open floor plan flooded with natural light and gorgeous finishes throughout. Highlights include a white and grey color palette, a remodeled kitchen with new appliances, new cabinets and countertops, fresh paint throughout, refinished hardwood floors and remodeled bathrooms. Every inch was updated with quality in mind and offers an immediate move-in opportunity in a sought after Richardson neighborhood. Located with easy access to 75 and 635 for a quick commute anywhere in Dallas, as well all the shops and restaurants that the area has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 James Drive have any available units?
720 James Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 James Drive have?
Some of 720 James Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 James Drive currently offering any rent specials?
720 James Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 James Drive pet-friendly?
No, 720 James Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 720 James Drive offer parking?
Yes, 720 James Drive offers parking.
Does 720 James Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 James Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 James Drive have a pool?
No, 720 James Drive does not have a pool.
Does 720 James Drive have accessible units?
No, 720 James Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 720 James Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 James Drive has units with dishwashers.

