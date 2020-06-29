720 James Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Extensively remodeled in the Fall of 2019, this beautiful cottage features an open floor plan flooded with natural light and gorgeous finishes throughout. Highlights include a white and grey color palette, a remodeled kitchen with new appliances, new cabinets and countertops, fresh paint throughout, refinished hardwood floors and remodeled bathrooms. Every inch was updated with quality in mind and offers an immediate move-in opportunity in a sought after Richardson neighborhood. Located with easy access to 75 and 635 for a quick commute anywhere in Dallas, as well all the shops and restaurants that the area has to offer.