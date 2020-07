Amenities

Spacious, 3 bedroom, 1 full bath and 2 half bath. Duplex in Richardson, available now. Easy access to 75 with private backyard. Duplex is pet friendly. Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer will stay with the unit. Applicants are required to complete a TAR rental application and authorize a $40 non-refundable credit and background check.