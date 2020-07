Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming home with a flexible floor plan. The second living area with a fireplace can be used as a den or a dining room or combination. Kitchen is open to living-dining room which is great for entertaining. Carpet in living areas and bedrooms recently replaced. Ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Small pets considered on case by case basis. No smoking! Located close to UTD and only minutes from Hwy 75, George Bush Tollway and 635.