Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:32 AM

706 Towne House Lane

706 Towne House Ln · No Longer Available
Location

706 Towne House Ln, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
706 Towne House Lane - 706 Towne House Lane Available 06/26/19 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Richardson Duplex! - Hi! OPEN WEDNESDAY 6/26 from 5-7pm! Beautiful duplex with 3 nice size bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, covered parking in the back, nice kitchen cabinets with granite counter top with updated glass tile backsplash. Nice gas cooktop, nice carpet, faucets, bathroom vanity and close to Highway 75, 635 & 190 and shopping area. Park in neighborhood. Detached carport. One small pet negotiable upon owner approval. To see more info on 706 Towne House Lane, Richardson, TX 75081 look online at www.reedycreekms.com for pics and application link. For rent for 1775 a month.

(RLNE4975623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Towne House Lane have any available units?
706 Towne House Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 Towne House Lane have?
Some of 706 Towne House Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Towne House Lane currently offering any rent specials?
706 Towne House Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Towne House Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 Towne House Lane is pet friendly.
Does 706 Towne House Lane offer parking?
Yes, 706 Towne House Lane offers parking.
Does 706 Towne House Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 Towne House Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Towne House Lane have a pool?
No, 706 Towne House Lane does not have a pool.
Does 706 Towne House Lane have accessible units?
No, 706 Towne House Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Towne House Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 Towne House Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

