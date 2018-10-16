Amenities

706 Towne House Lane - 706 Towne House Lane Available 06/26/19 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Richardson Duplex! - Hi! OPEN WEDNESDAY 6/26 from 5-7pm! Beautiful duplex with 3 nice size bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, covered parking in the back, nice kitchen cabinets with granite counter top with updated glass tile backsplash. Nice gas cooktop, nice carpet, faucets, bathroom vanity and close to Highway 75, 635 & 190 and shopping area. Park in neighborhood. Detached carport. One small pet negotiable upon owner approval. To see more info on 706 Towne House Lane, Richardson, TX 75081 look online at www.reedycreekms.com for pics and application link. For rent for 1775 a month.



(RLNE4975623)