Amenities
621 Cambridge Drive - VERY NICE RANCH STYLE HOME! This well maintained home in Northrich Neighborhood has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, New paint throughout and ready for move in! Super nice drive up, 2 car garage, shaded lot, storage building, large fenced backyard, centrally located to HWYS, Shopping, Dining and the Wild Flower Festival. It features:
-Updated Washer and Dryer
-Refrigerator
-Gas Cook Top
-Updated Microwave
-Hardwood floors throughout
Schools: Northrich Elementary, Richardson North Junior High, Pearce High
Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required.
Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older. To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3184797)