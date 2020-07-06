Amenities

621 Cambridge Drive - VERY NICE RANCH STYLE HOME! This well maintained home in Northrich Neighborhood has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, New paint throughout and ready for move in! Super nice drive up, 2 car garage, shaded lot, storage building, large fenced backyard, centrally located to HWYS, Shopping, Dining and the Wild Flower Festival. It features:

-Updated Washer and Dryer

-Refrigerator

-Gas Cook Top

-Updated Microwave

-Hardwood floors throughout



Schools: Northrich Elementary, Richardson North Junior High, Pearce High



Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required.



Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older. To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.



