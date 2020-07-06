All apartments in Richardson
Location

621 Cambridge Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
621 Cambridge Drive - VERY NICE RANCH STYLE HOME! This well maintained home in Northrich Neighborhood has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, New paint throughout and ready for move in! Super nice drive up, 2 car garage, shaded lot, storage building, large fenced backyard, centrally located to HWYS, Shopping, Dining and the Wild Flower Festival. It features:
-Updated Washer and Dryer
-Refrigerator
-Gas Cook Top
-Updated Microwave
-Hardwood floors throughout

Schools: Northrich Elementary, Richardson North Junior High, Pearce High

Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required.

Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older. To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3184797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Cambridge Drive have any available units?
621 Cambridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Cambridge Drive have?
Some of 621 Cambridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Cambridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
621 Cambridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Cambridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 Cambridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 621 Cambridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 621 Cambridge Drive offers parking.
Does 621 Cambridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 Cambridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Cambridge Drive have a pool?
No, 621 Cambridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 621 Cambridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 621 Cambridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Cambridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Cambridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

