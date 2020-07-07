All apartments in Richardson
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:57 PM

620 Sherwood Dr

620 Sherwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

620 Sherwood Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Richardson Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath in Richardson. Centrally located with easy access to major highways (Hwy 75/ 635, PGBT). Convenient to restaurants, shopping, schools, parks and rec center. Home has SS appliances, granite countertops, wood flooring and gas fireplace. Large yard with fully fenced back yard and mature trees. Home includes refrigerator and W/D. Covered carport. Storage shed and carport storage.
Richardson ISD with elementary/junior/high schools within 1 mile.
First $45 of electricity bill included in rent.

Amenities: Fenced Yard (Full), Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floor, Laundry On-site, Living Room, Solar, Stainless Appliances, Tile Floor, Walk-in Closet, Yard (fully fenced)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

