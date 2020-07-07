620 Sherwood Dr

Amenities

Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath in Richardson. Centrally located with easy access to major highways (Hwy 75/ 635, PGBT). Convenient to restaurants, shopping, schools, parks and rec center. Home has SS appliances, granite countertops, wood flooring and gas fireplace. Large yard with fully fenced back yard and mature trees. Home includes refrigerator and W/D. Covered carport. Storage shed and carport storage.

Richardson ISD with elementary/junior/high schools within 1 mile.

First $45 of electricity bill included in rent.



