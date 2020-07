Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming townhome located in the heart of Richardson! Beautiful wood flooring throughout the home, iron staircase, open floor plan with two living areas, two dining areas, and two bedrooms. If you are looking for an updated, townhome in a central location....this one is it!!