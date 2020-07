Amenities

Heights Park is a quiet family-friendly neighborhood with top-rated schools. Adorable 3 bed, 1 bath, and 1 half bath quaint ranch. Newly refinished hardwoods throughout. Fresh interior paint in clean whites. Bright kitchen with tile counters and fridge. Lg back yard with privacy fence. Cozy covered front porch for reading and tea time. Full W&D in the garage. Walker friendly neighborhood: coffee shops, movie theatre, RISD, dining and much more. No pets.