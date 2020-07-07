612 Parkview Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome House,Great Location,Open and Bright,Remodeled Big Rare 4 Bdr,3 Full Bth,Fresh Paint Inside and Out,2 Lrg Living Areas,Great Fireplace with Gas Clay Logs,Formal Dining Area,Kitchen w Granite Tops, SS Gas Cook Top, SS Oven, SS Sink and New SS Faucet,Glass Subway Tile Back Splash,Beautiful SS Frig Remains,Tile floors,Attached Breakfast area,Entry Area has Slate Floors,Living,Dining and Hallway Areas with Shiny Wood Floors,Kithchen and Bths have cool tile flrs,Split Bdr Layout Perfect for Older Kids or In law,Bdrs have Walk-in Closets with Builtin Cabinets,New Lighting, Ceiling Fans, Nice Window Covers,New Recess lighting thru out House,3 Full Updated Bths,Master with Double Sinks,New AC and Heating System