All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 612 Parkview Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
612 Parkview Lane
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:29 AM

612 Parkview Lane

612 Parkview Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

612 Parkview Lane, Richardson, TX 75080
Heights Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome House,Great Location,Open and Bright,Remodeled Big Rare 4 Bdr,3 Full Bth,Fresh Paint Inside and Out,2 Lrg Living Areas,Great Fireplace with Gas Clay Logs,Formal Dining Area,Kitchen w Granite Tops, SS Gas Cook Top, SS Oven, SS Sink and New SS Faucet,Glass Subway Tile Back Splash,Beautiful SS Frig Remains,Tile floors,Attached Breakfast area,Entry Area has Slate Floors,Living,Dining and Hallway Areas with Shiny Wood Floors,Kithchen and Bths have cool tile flrs,Split Bdr Layout Perfect for Older Kids or In law,Bdrs have Walk-in Closets with Builtin Cabinets,New Lighting, Ceiling Fans, Nice Window Covers,New Recess lighting thru out House,3 Full Updated Bths,Master with Double Sinks,New AC and Heating System

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Parkview Lane have any available units?
612 Parkview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 Parkview Lane have?
Some of 612 Parkview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Parkview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
612 Parkview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Parkview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 612 Parkview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 612 Parkview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 612 Parkview Lane offers parking.
Does 612 Parkview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Parkview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Parkview Lane have a pool?
No, 612 Parkview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 612 Parkview Lane have accessible units?
No, 612 Parkview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Parkview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 Parkview Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District