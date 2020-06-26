606 Northill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Totally remodeled huge kitchen and two bathrooms. Refinished original wood flooring throughout house. Third bedroom option can be used as bedroom or family room. All new plumbing and electrical. New water heater. All new windows and doors. New Landscape. Yard is not fully fenced. No pets allowed. NO SMOKING. Tenant to pay all utilities and lawn care.