Last updated March 27 2020 at 3:45 AM

606 Northill Drive

606 Northill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

606 Northill Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Heights Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Totally remodeled huge kitchen and two bathrooms. Refinished original wood flooring throughout house. Third bedroom option can be used as bedroom or family room. All new plumbing and electrical. New water heater. All new windows and doors. New Landscape. Yard is not fully fenced. No pets allowed. NO SMOKING. Tenant to pay all utilities and lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Northill Drive have any available units?
606 Northill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Northill Drive have?
Some of 606 Northill Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Northill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
606 Northill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Northill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 606 Northill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 606 Northill Drive offer parking?
No, 606 Northill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 606 Northill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Northill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Northill Drive have a pool?
No, 606 Northill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 606 Northill Drive have accessible units?
No, 606 Northill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Northill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Northill Drive has units with dishwashers.

