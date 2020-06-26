606 Northill Drive, Richardson, TX 75080 Heights Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Totally remodeled huge kitchen and two bathrooms. Refinished original wood flooring throughout house. Third bedroom option can be used as bedroom or family room. All new plumbing and electrical. New water heater. All new windows and doors. New Landscape. Yard is not fully fenced. No pets allowed. NO SMOKING. Tenant to pay all utilities and lawn care.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
