Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

605 Nantucket Circle

605 Nantucket Circle · No Longer Available
Location

605 Nantucket Circle, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely Remodeled. Cul-de-sac lot and private rear 2-car garages. This 4 br 2 full bath home will stun you with its modern and dazzling interior finishes. Open concept, beautiful fireplace, enjoy the natural light kitchen with brand new custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, faucets & sinks, mosaic backsplash, and LED lights. NO CARPET, brand new water resistant laminate flooring. Great neighborhood and assigned great schools. Minutes to UTD and easy access to freeway systems. Please call for scheduling showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Nantucket Circle have any available units?
605 Nantucket Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Nantucket Circle have?
Some of 605 Nantucket Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Nantucket Circle currently offering any rent specials?
605 Nantucket Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Nantucket Circle pet-friendly?
No, 605 Nantucket Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 605 Nantucket Circle offer parking?
Yes, 605 Nantucket Circle offers parking.
Does 605 Nantucket Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Nantucket Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Nantucket Circle have a pool?
No, 605 Nantucket Circle does not have a pool.
Does 605 Nantucket Circle have accessible units?
No, 605 Nantucket Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Nantucket Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Nantucket Circle has units with dishwashers.

