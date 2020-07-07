605 Nantucket Circle

Amenities

Completely Remodeled. Cul-de-sac lot and private rear 2-car garages. This 4 br 2 full bath home will stun you with its modern and dazzling interior finishes. Open concept, beautiful fireplace, enjoy the natural light kitchen with brand new custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, faucets & sinks, mosaic backsplash, and LED lights. NO CARPET, brand new water resistant laminate flooring. Great neighborhood and assigned great schools. Minutes to UTD and easy access to freeway systems. Please call for scheduling showing today!