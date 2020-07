Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

ALL NEW PAINT ON INSIDE. NEED ROOM, this is it! Huge Richardson home located in Plano ISD. Hardwood & tile through out downstairs, granite counters in kitchen. Master down stairs! 4 bedrooms up with bonus room. Fantastic back yard, great landscaping with deck for outdoor entertaining. Back driveway is enclosed as part of the backyard with a remote gate entry.