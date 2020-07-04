547 Towne House Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub

Enjoy this prime location in Richardson ISD with easy access to new restaurants, DART, and highways 635 & 75! This well-maintained townhouse has 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs and large closets plus new paint and wallpaper throughout. Two and a half bathrooms with spa tub and sit-in shower. The main living and dining room connects to a bright kitchen for an ideal open concept. French doors lead to covered patio and garden area in the backyard; upstairs features French doors leading to a private upstairs balcony. Rear entry 2 car carport. Refrigerator will stay.