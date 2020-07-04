All apartments in Richardson
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:23 PM

547 Towne House Lane

547 Towne House Lane · No Longer Available
Location

547 Towne House Lane, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
Enjoy this prime location in Richardson ISD with easy access to new restaurants, DART, and highways 635 & 75! This well-maintained townhouse has 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs and large closets plus new paint and wallpaper throughout. Two and a half bathrooms with spa tub and sit-in shower. The main living and dining room connects to a bright kitchen for an ideal open concept. French doors lead to covered patio and garden area in the backyard; upstairs features French doors leading to a private upstairs balcony. Rear entry 2 car carport. Refrigerator will stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 547 Towne House Lane have any available units?
547 Towne House Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 547 Towne House Lane have?
Some of 547 Towne House Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 547 Towne House Lane currently offering any rent specials?
547 Towne House Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 547 Towne House Lane pet-friendly?
No, 547 Towne House Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 547 Towne House Lane offer parking?
Yes, 547 Towne House Lane offers parking.
Does 547 Towne House Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 547 Towne House Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 547 Towne House Lane have a pool?
Yes, 547 Towne House Lane has a pool.
Does 547 Towne House Lane have accessible units?
No, 547 Towne House Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 547 Towne House Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 547 Towne House Lane has units with dishwashers.

