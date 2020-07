Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful maintained, move-in ready 1-story house in sought after East Richardson neighborhood. 3-3-2 with study or 4-3-2 with plenty off room for your family. Open kitchen with center island overlooks family room. 4th bedroom has French doors and is ideal for study or exercise studio. Covered patio opens to backyard with lots of entertaining space. B on B fence for privacy. walk to Breckenridge Park or Miller Elem.