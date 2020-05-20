520 Goodwin Drive

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

WOW!! THIS HOME IS FULL OF UPDATES!! Updated Cabinets, Countertops, Updated Baths, Carpet and Paint and MOVE-IN READY!! RICHARDSON ISD SCHOOLS, Need I say more?!! This is a MUST SEE! $40 application fee per person over the age of 18. App and Criteria are Uploaded into MLS. Please send Residential Lease Application along with copies of ID’s and last 2 recent paystubs for each applicant. Self employed provide 2 year tax return and copy of most recent 3 months bank statement. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information including schools and dimensions.