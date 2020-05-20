520 Goodwin Drive

Amenities
WOW!! THIS HOME IS FULL OF UPDATES!! Updated Cabinets, Countertops, Updated Baths, Carpet and Paint and MOVE-IN READY!! RICHARDSON ISD SCHOOLS, Need I say more?!! This is a MUST SEE! $40 application fee per person over the age of 18. App and Criteria are Uploaded into MLS. Please send Residential Lease Application along with copies of ID’s and last 2 recent paystubs for each applicant. Self employed provide 2 year tax return and copy of most recent 3 months bank statement. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information including schools and dimensions.