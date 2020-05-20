All apartments in Richardson
520 Goodwin Drive
520 Goodwin Drive

520 Goodwin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

520 Goodwin Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Richland Park

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WOW!! THIS HOME IS FULL OF UPDATES!! Updated Cabinets, Countertops, Updated Baths, Carpet and Paint and MOVE-IN READY!! RICHARDSON ISD SCHOOLS, Need I say more?!! This is a MUST SEE! $40 application fee per person over the age of 18. App and Criteria are Uploaded into MLS. Please send Residential Lease Application along with copies of ID’s and last 2 recent paystubs for each applicant. Self employed provide 2 year tax return and copy of most recent 3 months bank statement. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information including schools and dimensions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Goodwin Drive have any available units?
520 Goodwin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Goodwin Drive have?
Some of 520 Goodwin Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Goodwin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
520 Goodwin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Goodwin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 520 Goodwin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 520 Goodwin Drive offer parking?
No, 520 Goodwin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 520 Goodwin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Goodwin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Goodwin Drive have a pool?
No, 520 Goodwin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 520 Goodwin Drive have accessible units?
No, 520 Goodwin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Goodwin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Goodwin Drive has units with dishwashers.

