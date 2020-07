Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

One of a kind west Richardson home completed remodeled in 2018! From top to bottom, Roof, windows, insulation, wiring, doors, hardware, cabinets, appliances, granite counters, bathroom remods, hardwood, designer tile, light package & more! We do all paperwork. $50 app for over 18yrs. Certified funds for all deposits, and first months rent. Please use TAR application. Provide copy of drivers license, and verification of funds.