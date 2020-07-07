All apartments in Richardson
Location

505 Cap Rock Dr, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
505 Cap Rock Available 03/31/19 Beautifully remodeled family home in prestigious Canyon Creek in Texas - 4 great bedrooms. Glistening kitchen with stainless steel appliance, granite counter tops, and subway tile. Kitchen opens to family room. Large family room that looks out to large screened in porch and nice backyard. Master bedroom has a great closet and stylishly updated master bathroom. A huge screened in porch attached to house overlooking wonderfully treed back yard. This creates a fabulous outdoor living area which extends this home's main living area and kitchen. You simply must see this home and porch feature.

Contact Neal today! House will not last long!!
Text/Call (469) 249-0585

(RLNE4601402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Cap Rock have any available units?
505 Cap Rock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Cap Rock have?
Some of 505 Cap Rock's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Cap Rock currently offering any rent specials?
505 Cap Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Cap Rock pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Cap Rock is pet friendly.
Does 505 Cap Rock offer parking?
Yes, 505 Cap Rock offers parking.
Does 505 Cap Rock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Cap Rock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Cap Rock have a pool?
No, 505 Cap Rock does not have a pool.
Does 505 Cap Rock have accessible units?
No, 505 Cap Rock does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Cap Rock have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Cap Rock does not have units with dishwashers.

