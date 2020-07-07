All apartments in Richardson
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:18 AM

500 Salem Drive

500 Salem Drive · No Longer Available
Location

500 Salem Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
[For Lease & For Sale] - Beautifully updated home with open floorplan between kitchen, living & dining. Gourmet kitchen with sleek modern cabinets, SS appliances, quartz countertops & modern glass tile backsplash. Hardwood floors in living areas & updated carpet in the bedrooms. Updated windows (2013) and updated HVAC (2018) for energy efficiency. Beautifully updated bathrooms & fresh paint throughout. Roof (2018), Electrical Box (2013). Richardson ISD. LEASE INCLUDES: Kitchen Refrigerator and Lawn Maintenance. For 12 Month Lease ($2,250), For 15 Month Lease ($2,225), For 18 Month Lease ($2,200). FOR SALE: $319,900.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Salem Drive have any available units?
500 Salem Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Salem Drive have?
Some of 500 Salem Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Salem Drive currently offering any rent specials?
500 Salem Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Salem Drive pet-friendly?
No, 500 Salem Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 500 Salem Drive offer parking?
Yes, 500 Salem Drive offers parking.
Does 500 Salem Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Salem Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Salem Drive have a pool?
No, 500 Salem Drive does not have a pool.
Does 500 Salem Drive have accessible units?
No, 500 Salem Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Salem Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Salem Drive has units with dishwashers.

