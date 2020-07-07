500 Salem Drive

Amenities

[For Lease & For Sale] - Beautifully updated home with open floorplan between kitchen, living & dining. Gourmet kitchen with sleek modern cabinets, SS appliances, quartz countertops & modern glass tile backsplash. Hardwood floors in living areas & updated carpet in the bedrooms. Updated windows (2013) and updated HVAC (2018) for energy efficiency. Beautifully updated bathrooms & fresh paint throughout. Roof (2018), Electrical Box (2013). Richardson ISD. LEASE INCLUDES: Kitchen Refrigerator and Lawn Maintenance. For 12 Month Lease ($2,250), For 15 Month Lease ($2,225), For 18 Month Lease ($2,200). FOR SALE: $319,900.