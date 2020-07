Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Home has an open and flexible floor plan, with Master on main level and second bedroom with full bath on Main level. 3 Bedrooms upstairs with 2 extra living rooms; one could be used as a private gym, there's a home theater and another open living area upstairs. Located in the heart of Richardson near Breckenridge Park, great schools and neighborhood. Perfect sized pool with nice grassy backyard space for dogs and kids to play. 3 car rear entry garage. Home is move-in ready.