All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 436 Tiffany Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
436 Tiffany Trail
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:05 AM

436 Tiffany Trail

436 Tiffany Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

436 Tiffany Trail, Richardson, TX 75081
Richland Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
key fob access
Newly renovated 3 bed, 2 bath duplex located minutes away from I635/75. This home is updated head to toe, and provides a beautiful open concept, perfect for entertaining. The home provides a unique upscale/farmhouse feel throughout, whether it’s the stainless steel appliances, immaculate granite counter tops, hand crafted rustic wood beam in the living room, or the ship lap accents in each bathroom/laundry room. Let’s not fail to mention the custom built walk in master closet that can fit the needs of any individual.

The home also comes 100% equipped with Smart Home technology, including a Nest thermostat, video camera doorbell, keyless entry and even a full security system for an extra sense of comfort, as well as an irrigation system. Not only does the home provide a plethora of amenities, the neighborhood is located moments away from Richland College and Richland Elementary.

Application process/Requirements
$55 application fee per applicant
Credit score must be equal to or greater than 600
Gross monthly income must be at least $6000
$2000 security deposit required
No prior evictions
No smoking allowed
Tenant is responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric) and lawn care

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 Tiffany Trail have any available units?
436 Tiffany Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 436 Tiffany Trail have?
Some of 436 Tiffany Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 Tiffany Trail currently offering any rent specials?
436 Tiffany Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 Tiffany Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 436 Tiffany Trail is pet friendly.
Does 436 Tiffany Trail offer parking?
Yes, 436 Tiffany Trail offers parking.
Does 436 Tiffany Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 Tiffany Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 Tiffany Trail have a pool?
No, 436 Tiffany Trail does not have a pool.
Does 436 Tiffany Trail have accessible units?
No, 436 Tiffany Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 436 Tiffany Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 436 Tiffany Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District