436 Tiffany Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage key fob access

Newly renovated 3 bed, 2 bath duplex located minutes away from I635/75. This home is updated head to toe, and provides a beautiful open concept, perfect for entertaining. The home provides a unique upscale/farmhouse feel throughout, whether it’s the stainless steel appliances, immaculate granite counter tops, hand crafted rustic wood beam in the living room, or the ship lap accents in each bathroom/laundry room. Let’s not fail to mention the custom built walk in master closet that can fit the needs of any individual.



The home also comes 100% equipped with Smart Home technology, including a Nest thermostat, video camera doorbell, keyless entry and even a full security system for an extra sense of comfort, as well as an irrigation system. Not only does the home provide a plethora of amenities, the neighborhood is located moments away from Richland College and Richland Elementary.



Application process/Requirements

$55 application fee per applicant

Credit score must be equal to or greater than 600

Gross monthly income must be at least $6000

$2000 security deposit required

No prior evictions

No smoking allowed

Tenant is responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric) and lawn care