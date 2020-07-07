432 Pleasant Valley Lane

Amenities

Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Canyon Creek. Location is great. Walk to Aldridge Elementary, or Two Creeks Shopping Center. Easy access to George Bush and 75. New windows and AC in 2018. Master bedroom has nice patio. Fenced backyard great for pets. Garage has been converted to large game room.



Pets considered on case by case basis. Application required from all occupants 18 and up. Application fee $50 per application. Upon approval security deposit, pet deposit, and $100 new lease administration fee due.