Richardson, TX
432 Pleasant Valley Lane
Last updated October 14 2019 at 8:52 PM

432 Pleasant Valley Lane

432 Pleasant Valley Lane · No Longer Available
Richardson
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

432 Pleasant Valley Lane, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Canyon Creek. Location is great. Walk to Aldridge Elementary, or Two Creeks Shopping Center. Easy access to George Bush and 75. New windows and AC in 2018. Master bedroom has nice patio. Fenced backyard great for pets. Garage has been converted to large game room.

Pets considered on case by case basis. Application required from all occupants 18 and up. Application fee $50 per application. Upon approval security deposit, pet deposit, and $100 new lease administration fee due.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Pleasant Valley Lane have any available units?
432 Pleasant Valley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 Pleasant Valley Lane have?
Some of 432 Pleasant Valley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 Pleasant Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
432 Pleasant Valley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Pleasant Valley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 432 Pleasant Valley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 432 Pleasant Valley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 432 Pleasant Valley Lane offers parking.
Does 432 Pleasant Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 Pleasant Valley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Pleasant Valley Lane have a pool?
No, 432 Pleasant Valley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 432 Pleasant Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 432 Pleasant Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Pleasant Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 Pleasant Valley Lane has units with dishwashers.

