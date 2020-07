Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large half duplex. Freshly cleaned, painted and repaired. New hardwood-style flooring in the living den, new carpet in the bedrooms. New granite countertops in kitchen, and vanities in baths. Living room has vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Large master with 2 closets and dressing area. Fenced yard. Two-car carport. Landlord does yard. Pets negotiable. No big dogs. Walk to Richland College.