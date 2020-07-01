All apartments in Richardson
Last updated March 28 2020 at 2:45 AM

426 Tiffany Trail

426 Tiffany Trail · No Longer Available
Location

426 Tiffany Trail, Richardson, TX 75081
Richland Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Lovely Duplex with New Vinyl Plank Flooring, Carpet, Paint and other numerous updates. Great open layout that is ideal for entertaining and is situated on a nice quiet street with easy access to major roads and highways. It has its own private electronic rear gate, two car carport AND private and secured two car garage that is accessed through the alley. Back yard and side yard are nice sized also. New kitchen cabinet doors and paint and counter tops and back splash will be put in within next two weeks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Tiffany Trail have any available units?
426 Tiffany Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 Tiffany Trail have?
Some of 426 Tiffany Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Tiffany Trail currently offering any rent specials?
426 Tiffany Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Tiffany Trail pet-friendly?
No, 426 Tiffany Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 426 Tiffany Trail offer parking?
Yes, 426 Tiffany Trail offers parking.
Does 426 Tiffany Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 Tiffany Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Tiffany Trail have a pool?
No, 426 Tiffany Trail does not have a pool.
Does 426 Tiffany Trail have accessible units?
No, 426 Tiffany Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Tiffany Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 Tiffany Trail has units with dishwashers.

