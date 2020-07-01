426 Tiffany Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Lovely Duplex with New Vinyl Plank Flooring, Carpet, Paint and other numerous updates. Great open layout that is ideal for entertaining and is situated on a nice quiet street with easy access to major roads and highways. It has its own private electronic rear gate, two car carport AND private and secured two car garage that is accessed through the alley. Back yard and side yard are nice sized also. New kitchen cabinet doors and paint and counter tops and back splash will be put in within next two weeks.