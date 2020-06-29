All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 417 Bedford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
417 Bedford Drive
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:51 AM

417 Bedford Drive

417 Bedford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

417 Bedford Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing remodeling! Like a brand new home just built in Central of Richardson! so many things have replaced New: Roof, E-low windows, fresh paint exterior & interior, completely done all in kitchen, cabinets, granite C-top, range, vent out range hood, dish washer, disposal, Nice tiles backsplash, plugs, drop down bar lights, both bathrm granite vanities & cabinets, toilets, modern standing shower with rolling glass door, tub, lights, mirror, extended height stairs hand rails, Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and 1st Living rm, gorgeous LED light at DN, Electrical panel. Foundation 18 piers installed, exterior AC units replaced, cover patio. You will fall in love with this contemporary modern up-to-date remodeling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Bedford Drive have any available units?
417 Bedford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 Bedford Drive have?
Some of 417 Bedford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Bedford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
417 Bedford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Bedford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 417 Bedford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 417 Bedford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 417 Bedford Drive offers parking.
Does 417 Bedford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Bedford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Bedford Drive have a pool?
No, 417 Bedford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 417 Bedford Drive have accessible units?
No, 417 Bedford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Bedford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 Bedford Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District