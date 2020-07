Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Renovated home in desirable Richardson neighborhood close to UT Dallas! Hand-scraped wood floors, new carpet (2017) in living area, granite counter tops, with new kitchen sink (2017), new dishwasher (2017), and new utility closet. Re-tiled half bath, new HVAC compressor, and deck (2017)! Over-sized back yard with large storage unit. Refrigerator stays with property.