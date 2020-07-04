All apartments in Richardson
412 Fieldwood Drive

Location

412 Fieldwood Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Richland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
pool
This beautifully maintained home is snuggled into a quaint, community oriented neighborhood with excellent schools! The entire home has new laminate flooring and lots of great space! Whether you need 3 large bedrooms with a huge gameroom or 4 bedrooms, this is the home for you. New Paint, New Roof, living room wired for surround sound, well maintained pool, privacy fence and much more. You won't want to miss this opportunity! RICHARDSON ISD!! Must be approved through Home Partners rental requirements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Fieldwood Drive have any available units?
412 Fieldwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Fieldwood Drive have?
Some of 412 Fieldwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Fieldwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
412 Fieldwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Fieldwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 412 Fieldwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 412 Fieldwood Drive offer parking?
No, 412 Fieldwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 412 Fieldwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Fieldwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Fieldwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 412 Fieldwood Drive has a pool.
Does 412 Fieldwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 412 Fieldwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Fieldwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Fieldwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

