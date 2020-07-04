412 Fieldwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room pool

This beautifully maintained home is snuggled into a quaint, community oriented neighborhood with excellent schools! The entire home has new laminate flooring and lots of great space! Whether you need 3 large bedrooms with a huge gameroom or 4 bedrooms, this is the home for you. New Paint, New Roof, living room wired for surround sound, well maintained pool, privacy fence and much more. You won't want to miss this opportunity! RICHARDSON ISD!! Must be approved through Home Partners rental requirements.