Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
4108 Greenfield Drive
Last updated March 30 2020 at 11:13 PM

4108 Greenfield Drive

4108 Greenfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4108 Greenfield Drive, Richardson, TX 75082
Creek Hollow Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous home featuring new wood flooring and ceramic tile throughout the first floor. Spacious master and walk in closet plus a study on first floor that could be a 5th BR. Huge kitchen with large island that opens up to family room with view of large backyard. 3 BR plus game room on second level. Plano schools and close to 190 and Telecom Corridors. Walking distance to exemplary Stinson elementary and Creek Hollow Park and trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 Greenfield Drive have any available units?
4108 Greenfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 4108 Greenfield Drive have?
Some of 4108 Greenfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 Greenfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4108 Greenfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 Greenfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4108 Greenfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 4108 Greenfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4108 Greenfield Drive offers parking.
Does 4108 Greenfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 Greenfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 Greenfield Drive have a pool?
No, 4108 Greenfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4108 Greenfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 4108 Greenfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 Greenfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4108 Greenfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

