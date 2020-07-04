4108 Greenfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous home featuring new wood flooring and ceramic tile throughout the first floor. Spacious master and walk in closet plus a study on first floor that could be a 5th BR. Huge kitchen with large island that opens up to family room with view of large backyard. 3 BR plus game room on second level. Plano schools and close to 190 and Telecom Corridors. Walking distance to exemplary Stinson elementary and Creek Hollow Park and trail.