402 Vernet Street

It's adorable and filled with charm! Located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Richardson. Within walking distance to Northrich Elementary and feeds to Pearce High School. This updated 1950's home has recently refinished real hardwood floors, believed to be original to the home. No carpet. Pier & Beam foundation. Recently painted with neutral colors. Spacious back yard with pretty shade trees. Easy access to Hwy 75, 635 and George Bush Toll road. Pet are considered on a case by case basis.