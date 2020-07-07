All apartments in Richardson
402 Vernet Street

402 Vernet Street · No Longer Available
Location

402 Vernet Street, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
It's adorable and filled with charm! Located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Richardson. Within walking distance to Northrich Elementary and feeds to Pearce High School. This updated 1950's home has recently refinished real hardwood floors, believed to be original to the home. No carpet. Pier & Beam foundation. Recently painted with neutral colors. Spacious back yard with pretty shade trees. Easy access to Hwy 75, 635 and George Bush Toll road. Pet are considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Vernet Street have any available units?
402 Vernet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 Vernet Street have?
Some of 402 Vernet Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Vernet Street currently offering any rent specials?
402 Vernet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Vernet Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 Vernet Street is pet friendly.
Does 402 Vernet Street offer parking?
Yes, 402 Vernet Street offers parking.
Does 402 Vernet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Vernet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Vernet Street have a pool?
No, 402 Vernet Street does not have a pool.
Does 402 Vernet Street have accessible units?
No, 402 Vernet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Vernet Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 Vernet Street has units with dishwashers.

