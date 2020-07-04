All apartments in Richardson
Richardson, TX
401 Tiffany Trail
401 Tiffany Trail

401 Tiffany Trail
Location

401 Tiffany Trail, Richardson, TX 75081
Richland Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fully Remodeled Richardson 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and 1 Car Attached Garage with Opener. - Fully Remodeled Richardson 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and 1 Car Attached Garage with Opener.

This home has been completely remodeled using contemporary gray themes. Corner lot with large mature trees. Its a duplex home with 2 units and this is 1 of the units. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an attached 1 car garage and is 1,619 square feet. Granite counter-tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Beautiful wood floors through the entire house, and carpet in the bedrooms. The master suite has a walk in closet with built in shelves. All rooms have new ceiling fans with light kits. The kitchen area has a new sliding door leading out into a large fenced in private yard. Theres extra concrete space alongside the driveway for another vehicle to park.

The monthly rent is $1,650 per month, and there's a one month security deposit required. Call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5672523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Tiffany Trail have any available units?
401 Tiffany Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Tiffany Trail have?
Some of 401 Tiffany Trail's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Tiffany Trail currently offering any rent specials?
401 Tiffany Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Tiffany Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Tiffany Trail is pet friendly.
Does 401 Tiffany Trail offer parking?
Yes, 401 Tiffany Trail offers parking.
Does 401 Tiffany Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Tiffany Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Tiffany Trail have a pool?
No, 401 Tiffany Trail does not have a pool.
Does 401 Tiffany Trail have accessible units?
No, 401 Tiffany Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Tiffany Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Tiffany Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

