401 Tiffany Trail

Fully Remodeled Richardson 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and 1 Car Attached Garage with Opener. - Fully Remodeled Richardson 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and 1 Car Attached Garage with Opener.



This home has been completely remodeled using contemporary gray themes. Corner lot with large mature trees. Its a duplex home with 2 units and this is 1 of the units. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an attached 1 car garage and is 1,619 square feet. Granite counter-tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Beautiful wood floors through the entire house, and carpet in the bedrooms. The master suite has a walk in closet with built in shelves. All rooms have new ceiling fans with light kits. The kitchen area has a new sliding door leading out into a large fenced in private yard. Theres extra concrete space alongside the driveway for another vehicle to park.



The monthly rent is $1,650 per month, and there's a one month security deposit required. Call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing.



