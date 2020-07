Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful Highland home with 5 bedroom, 5th bedroom can be a study.Open floor plan with high ceiling in the entry. Hardwood floors through out downstairs, formal living & dining rm. Kitchen features island, high end granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, planning desk and gas range. A huge back yard with BOB fence. Large game room upstairs. Excellent location, close to George Bush and 75 and close to many large employers. Tenant to pay for yard care. HOA paid by landlord.