Beautiful two-story across from neighborhood pool and playground. Just minutes from Richardson Telecom Corridor and Breckenridge Park. Oversized corner lot with full sprinkler system and extended covered patio. Updated island kitchen with granite and newer appliances. Elegant master suite with sitting area and jetted tub. No carpet downstairs. Many rooms are oversized. Large game room up. Landlord pays HOA dues.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3631 Mackenzie Lane have any available units?
3631 Mackenzie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3631 Mackenzie Lane have?
Some of 3631 Mackenzie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3631 Mackenzie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3631 Mackenzie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.