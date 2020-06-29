3631 Mackenzie Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Beautiful two-story across from neighborhood pool and playground. Just minutes from Richardson Telecom Corridor and Breckenridge Park. Oversized corner lot with full sprinkler system and extended covered patio. Updated island kitchen with granite and newer appliances. Elegant master suite with sitting area and jetted tub. No carpet downstairs. Many rooms are oversized. Large game room up. Landlord pays HOA dues.