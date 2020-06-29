All apartments in Richardson
3503 Birchwood Lane
3503 Birchwood Lane

3503 Birchwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3503 Birchwood Lane, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Updated Gorgeous 4 bed 4 bath 3 car with hand scraped hardwood floors and stairs in Plano ISD ! New carpet, Gorgeous Master Bathroom, Granite countertops, great closet, Modern Tile, high ceilings, 2 story entry, formal living room with modern fireplace, study, spacious dining room leads to open kitchen breakfast and family room. Abundant granite with tumbled marble backsplash, Amazing comp-granite sink, 2 living area with 2nd fireplace, natural light. Large game room, huge master with sitting area, newer roof, gutters, screens, and microwave and a POOL ! All in the amazing Plano School Stinson Elementary. Available in MAY Contact Realtor Dean Muriby

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3503 Birchwood Lane have any available units?
3503 Birchwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3503 Birchwood Lane have?
Some of 3503 Birchwood Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3503 Birchwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3503 Birchwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3503 Birchwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3503 Birchwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 3503 Birchwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3503 Birchwood Lane offers parking.
Does 3503 Birchwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3503 Birchwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3503 Birchwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3503 Birchwood Lane has a pool.
Does 3503 Birchwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 3503 Birchwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3503 Birchwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3503 Birchwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

