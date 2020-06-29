3503 Birchwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Updated Gorgeous 4 bed 4 bath 3 car with hand scraped hardwood floors and stairs in Plano ISD ! New carpet, Gorgeous Master Bathroom, Granite countertops, great closet, Modern Tile, high ceilings, 2 story entry, formal living room with modern fireplace, study, spacious dining room leads to open kitchen breakfast and family room. Abundant granite with tumbled marble backsplash, Amazing comp-granite sink, 2 living area with 2nd fireplace, natural light. Large game room, huge master with sitting area, newer roof, gutters, screens, and microwave and a POOL ! All in the amazing Plano School Stinson Elementary. Available in MAY Contact Realtor Dean Muriby