Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

House is vacant.Minutes to HWY 75, Richardson City line and UTD. Two large bedrooms with its own full bath on the second floor. Wood flooring on the first floor. New tiles in the half bath. Two sliding doors to outside patio. furniture NOT included. MOVE IN READY!