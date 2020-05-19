3264 Heatherbrook Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wow! Beautifully updated smart home in prestigious, gated Enclave of Breckenridge! Home features include Vaulted Ceilings with gorgeous detailing. Breathtaking windows that allow TONS of natural light in. Smart home features include Lennox Thermostat with app controls for new, downstairs HVAC unit that was installed last year, Ring Doorbell with camera, Amazon Alexa controlled lighting throughout, smart security cameras and more! Luxurious 50+ oz. carpet and pristine hardwoods are throughout. Bathrooms are updated with Carrara Marble countertops! Kitchen features beautiful refinished wood cabinets, and SS Appliances. Home is walking distance to Creek Hollow Park, jogging trails, and feeds to Plano schools!