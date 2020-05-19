All apartments in Richardson
3264 Heatherbrook Lane

Location

3264 Heatherbrook Lane, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow! Beautifully updated smart home in prestigious, gated Enclave of Breckenridge! Home features include Vaulted Ceilings with gorgeous detailing. Breathtaking windows that allow TONS of natural light in. Smart home features include Lennox Thermostat with app controls for new, downstairs HVAC unit that was installed last year, Ring Doorbell with camera, Amazon Alexa controlled lighting throughout, smart security cameras and more! Luxurious 50+ oz. carpet and pristine hardwoods are throughout. Bathrooms are updated with Carrara Marble countertops! Kitchen features beautiful refinished wood cabinets, and SS Appliances. Home is walking distance to Creek Hollow Park, jogging trails, and feeds to Plano schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3264 Heatherbrook Lane have any available units?
3264 Heatherbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3264 Heatherbrook Lane have?
Some of 3264 Heatherbrook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3264 Heatherbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3264 Heatherbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3264 Heatherbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3264 Heatherbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 3264 Heatherbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3264 Heatherbrook Lane offers parking.
Does 3264 Heatherbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3264 Heatherbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3264 Heatherbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 3264 Heatherbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3264 Heatherbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 3264 Heatherbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3264 Heatherbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3264 Heatherbrook Lane has units with dishwashers.

