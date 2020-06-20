323 N Cottonwood Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This dog and cat friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Richardson features brand new laminate and vinyl flooring, new modern paint, central heat and air, ceiling fans throughout, washer and dryer connections, a wooden fenced backyard and a 2-car attached garage! [SBH-A] The home has a wonderful location, near Richardson West Junior High School, Mustang-Eagle Stadium, the USPS, Pet Supplies Plus, Kroger, Cafe Amore, Euro Deli, Zero Degree Hookah Lounge, The Forum bar and much much more! Short walk to the bus line, and a short drive to both 75 and 635. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.

Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to

abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.