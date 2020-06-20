All apartments in Richardson
323 N Cottonwood Dr
323 N Cottonwood Dr

323 North Cottonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

323 North Cottonwood Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Arapaho Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Richardson features brand new laminate and vinyl flooring, new modern paint, central heat and air, ceiling fans throughout, washer and dryer connections, a wooden fenced backyard and a 2-car attached garage! [SBH-A] The home has a wonderful location, near Richardson West Junior High School, Mustang-Eagle Stadium, the USPS, Pet Supplies Plus, Kroger, Cafe Amore, Euro Deli, Zero Degree Hookah Lounge, The Forum bar and much much more! Short walk to the bus line, and a short drive to both 75 and 635. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.
Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to
abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 N Cottonwood Dr have any available units?
323 N Cottonwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 N Cottonwood Dr have?
Some of 323 N Cottonwood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 N Cottonwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
323 N Cottonwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 N Cottonwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 323 N Cottonwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 323 N Cottonwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 323 N Cottonwood Dr offers parking.
Does 323 N Cottonwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 N Cottonwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 N Cottonwood Dr have a pool?
No, 323 N Cottonwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 323 N Cottonwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 323 N Cottonwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 323 N Cottonwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 N Cottonwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
