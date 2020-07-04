3105 Wren Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

RARE ONE STORY on corner lot in desirable Richardson neighborhood (Plano ISD) was made for entertaining! Hardwood entry & formal dining*Great room is the center of the house, has wall of windows & gas fireplace*Large gourmet kitchen with abundant cabinet & counter space & huge island*Large breakfast room*Split bedrooms*Very spacious master suite*Marble floored master bath with jetted tub & separate shower *2nd living w-built-ins! Beautiful crown molding*Don't miss out on this one!*We prepare the LEASE*$30 app fee for each tenant 18+