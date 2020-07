Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace furnished oven

Fully furnished. Great house in sought after Richardson location. House features a large formal dining and a Bonus room up with a large storage closet up. Big fenced-in side yards on both sides with a beautiful pool. Refrigerator, all furniture, flat screen, pool screen fence & golf cart go with the house at the right price.