Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Spacious home 5 bedroom and 4 bath. There are 2 master bedrooms one is down and the other one is up. Updated kitchen with granite counter top , beautiful accent back splash, glass cabinets on top and plenty of cabinet storages. 2nd living room can be used as family room or game room. Huge back yard great for friend gathering over weekend or after work retreat. Convenient location 5 minutes to central 75 . Ready to move in.